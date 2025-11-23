Netizens react to a video of NTV host, CLAUDIA NAISABWA, flaunting her killer curves in the studio to attract viewers



Sunday, November 23, 2025 - A video of popular NTV host, Claudia Naisabwa, has lit up social media after she was captured confidently showcasing her curves in the studio.

The short clip, which quickly went viral, shows the pretty TV host striking a playful pose in the studio while rocking a dress that leaves little to the imagination.

Netizens immediately jumped into the comments section with mixed reactions, some praising her confidence and charisma, while others suggested that she was using her style and charm to boost viewership numbers.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.




