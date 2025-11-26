Senator ONYONKA exposed! He promised NYATICHI MOGIRE marriage and then dumped their sick baby - More details emerge







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged after Nyatichi Mogire publicly accused Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka of abandoning their child and breaking a long list of promises.

According to people familiar with the situation, Nyatichi and the outspoken Senator grew close during past campaign seasons.

Their connection reportedly deepened to the point where Onyonka visited her parents, a move Nyatichi interpreted as a clear step towards marriage.

Sources claim the relationship continued even after the elections, with Nyatichi believing that the Senator was committed to their future.

When reports emerged that Kisii Governor Simba Arati had considered Nyatichi for a County Assembly nomination, the Senator allegedly objected to it.

Things changed drastically when their child was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia.

It was at this point when Onyonka distanced himself and stopped communicating.

Nyatichi has been struggling to take care of their sick child single-handedly, prompting her to publicly call out the outspoken Senator for being a deadbeat dad.

The Kenyan DAILY POST