Senator EDDIE OKETCH’s appetite for WAMAMA becomes talk of ODM - Party officials challenge him to marry







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Migori Senator Eddie Oketch found himself at the receiving end of sharp teasing from ODM youth league officials during the party’s 20th-anniversary celebrations in Mombasa.

The youthful officials urged the 34-year-old Senator to consider settling down, saying he was “long overdue” for marriage.

What started as banter quickly turned into a mini-lecture as they told him it was time to leave bachelor life behind.

According to whispers, Senator Oketch has a "special appetite" for older women, or "Wamama," and was reportedly pursuing every woman leader at the Mombasa event.

As embarrassing as it was, the lawmaker could not respond as he exhausted his time to address the gathering.

