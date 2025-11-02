RUTO urges youth to embrace marriage while gracing Senator CHESANG and CHANNELLE KITTONY’s pre-wedding celebration (PHOTOs)





Sunday, Novemver 02, 2025 - President William Ruto was among high profile guests who graced the pre-wedding celebration of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and Chanelle Kittony in Kitale, on Saturday, November 1st.



The President delivered a heartfelt message on the importance of marriage and family in modern times while expressing concern over the growing trend among young people to avoid long-term commitment.



He lamented the rise of casual relationships devoid of purpose, accusing some of “wasting each other’s time.”



“Marriage is not outdated,” the President declared.



“It’s a sign of responsibility and a commitment to future generations.”



Ruto criticized the cultural shift that mocks those who choose to settle down, urging young men to take ownership of their romantic lives.



“If you’re man enough to love a woman, be man enough to marry her,” he said.

“Stop pretending irresponsibility is fashionable.”



He emphasized that his message was a parental plea - one he shares equally with his sons and daughters.



“ And I'm not being a woman advocate. I am being a parent because I am a father of girls also.”



“So, the same thing I tell my sons is the same thing I will tell my daughters.”



“Please, let all of us know that there is nothing fashionable about being irresponsible," he said.





















The event, celebrating Chesang’s engagement to Chanelle Kittony - daughter of NSE chairman Kiprono Kittony - was attended by high-profile leaders including Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, CS Wycliffe Oparanya and MP Oscar Sudi.