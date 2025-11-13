ROZINAH MWAKIDEU calls out abusive and manipulative men to make amends or face karma - “The Pain Inflicted Will Not Go Unanswered”







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Rozinah Mwakideu, sister to radio host Alex Mwakideu, has delivered an emotionally charged message to men who abuse, manipulate, and harm others, urging them to embrace healing or prepare for the consequences of their actions.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, she addressed those who knowingly inflict pain, warning that karma is inevitable.

“To the men who harm, continuously. The men who manipulate, abandon, and abuse. Knowingly… The men who cause suffering, mercilessly,” she wrote.

“Gather your baskets, open your storehouses. Every seed sown will bear fruit…”

“Your harvest is coming. Assuredly. This is not a threat. It is a law. Spiritual. Cosmic. Unbreakable. Unescapable.”

She also urged men to rise with honour, compassion and humility.

“You are being called to conquer. And also, to cover. To lead with love, to protect with honour, to build with humility… The world needs you healed.”

She clarified that her message was not a demand for perfection, but a plea for self-awareness and growth.

“To the ignorant men, the men who know not, or just simply won’t… We are in the season of healing and restoration. So, arise and take your position.”

Rozinah, who recently made headlines after sharing little known details about her short lived marriage to pastor Robert Burale, concluded with a bold declaration:

“The age of selfish control and domination is crumbling.”

“A new generation is emerging, not to replace you, but to restore balance.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST