Reverend LUCY NATASHA and Prophet CARMEL open up on how they met - “It Wasn’t Love at First Sight”







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - Reverend Lucy Natasha and her husband, Prophet Stanley Carmel, have shared the intimate story of how their relationship began.

In an interview with Oga Obinna TV Extra on November 4th, 2025, the couple revealed that their journey started in India, where Carmel first saw Natasha preaching at a meeting hosted by a film director.

“When I saw her, I said, ‘This is not just revelation; this is my destiny,’” Carmel recalled.

He reached out to her via Instagram, prayerfully sliding into her DMs.

Despite receiving no response for nearly two years, he remained patient.

“I messaged her several times and got no reply. But I believed it was divine timing,” he said.

Natasha admitted Carmel’s approach stood out.

“He didn’t come with pick-up lines - just prayers and encouragement. I was curious.”

Eventually, she responded, asked for his number, and made the first call.

At the time, Natasha was expanding her ministry’s charity work in North India, and Carmel offered to support her efforts.

Their early conversations were ministry-focused, rooted in shared faith.

“It wasn’t about love at first,” Natasha said. “He just prayed with me.”

As they continued praying together daily, their bond deepened.

“The second day, she called, and we prayed again,” he said.

“On the third day, I called her ‘baby Tasha’, and she said, ‘You can call me baby Tasha; that’s cool.’

“And that’s when I knew my prayer had been answered.” He said with a smile.

