AKOTHEE hilariously trolls her “irresponsible’ mzungu baby daddy” and his new lover in viral Facebook rant!







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has lit up social media with a hilarious Facebook post aimed at one of her ex-partners, whom she cheekily referred to as her "irresponsible baby daddy", and the mystery woman allegedly dating him.

In her signature blend of sarcasm and humour, Akothee warned the new woman not to “stress him with tough English,” claiming her ex couldn’t possibly be behind the polished messages she’s seen online.

“He ran away from the US of The A because he couldn’t pronounce vegetables,” she joked.

She continued with playful jabs, saying, “Stop stressing him with long emails.”

“I know his handwriting.”

Akothee also revealed that she’s currently on a “mental break,” as advised by her doctor, and promised to return to the drama in March.

Never one to hold back, she offered unsolicited “advice” to the new woman:

“Convince him to buy you a small apartment, a small car, and a small business - because you’re still small children.”

She closed with a cheeky reminder of her own status: “Mimi billionaire ameishi kotini since 2021. Sembuse mwenye mbegu?”

She added, “Next time mkiniona supermarket musitoroke tena, munichukulie hata ka wine ya kupigia uterus pole!”

The mother of five and self-declared President of single mothers has long used social media to share her co-parenting experiences, heartbreaks, and triumphs.

Her bold personality and unfiltered storytelling continue to make her one of Kenya’s most entertaining and relatable public figures.





