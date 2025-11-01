Reactions as a Kenyan LADY reports her LOVER to the police for cheating and obtains an OB (LOOK)





Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Kenyans on social media were left in stitches after a lady shocked many by reporting her boyfriend to the police for allegedly cheating on her.





According to reports circulating online, the heartbroken woman went to a local police station and obtained an OB number, insisting that her unfaithful lover had “emotionally abused” her by betraying their relationship.





The bizarre move has sparked hilarious reactions on X, with many Kenyans joking that the lady deserves an “award for being obsessive.”





Others, however, have argued that heartbreak is not a criminal offence and police should focus on real crimes.





The OB extract shared online has since gone viral, drawing thousands of comments and memes.





As one user wrote,



“2025 relationships are now under police supervision!”



