Rapper OCTOPIZZO rejects comparisons to JAGUAR and KJ amid Kibra political ambitions







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - Kenyan rapper, Octopizzo, has dismissed persistent comparisons to Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, and former Starehe MP, Charles Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar), after declaring his intention to contest for the Kibra parliamentary seat.

In a post on X dated Saturday, November 8th, 2025, Octopizzo expressed frustration over being likened to the two entertainers-turned-politicians, arguing that such comparisons seek to downplay the vision behind his leadership aspirations.

“It’s fascinating how quick people are to mention names like KJ and Jaguar whenever my leadership journey comes up,” he wrote.

“Yet they rarely acknowledge visionaries like my brother Bobi Wine, with whom I’ve worked on projects across Kenya and Uganda, or global icons like George Weah.”

The Ivo Ivo hitmaker emphasized that each leader’s path is shaped by personal experience, awareness and purpose.

“Leadership isn’t a comparison contest,” he stated. “It’s a calling born from lived experience.”

The rapper, who grew up in Kibra, reiterated his commitment to community-driven change, saying his political approach will prioritize local empowerment over precedent.

“Our journeys may differ, but our mission for change is one.”

“Kibera will rise, not by chance, but by choice, by unity, and by vision,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST