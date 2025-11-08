AKOTHEE opens up about her painful breakup with billionaire ex-lover as she encourages actress REGINA DANIELS







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Akothee, has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of her life - a breakup with her billionaire ex-lover that led to an unexpected legal battle.

In an emotional Instagram post, the self-proclaimed “President of Single Mothers” revealed that she was sued two years after ending the relationship in 2017, a move that left her feeling trapped and emotionally drained.

“I was sued by my billionaire partner for not taking orders. I dumped him in 2017.”

“He sued me in 2019 when he realized I was not coming back,” Akothee wrote.

“We are still in court… I am still under emotional arrest.”

Her confession was inspired by empathy for Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, who is reportedly navigating her own marital troubles.

Regina, who married billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, at just 19 years old in 2019, has faced public scrutiny over their 40-year age gap and luxurious yet controversial lifestyle.

Recent reports suggest Regina has moved back to her mother’s home, accusing Ned of controlling behavior and alleging that some of her relatives were arrested under his influence.

Drawing parallels between their stories, Akothee extended heartfelt support to Regina and her mother.

“My heart goes out not only to Regina but also to her mother,” she wrote.

“It’s like feeling labor pains all over again.”

Akothee also reflected on the hidden struggles behind fame, noting that celebrities often suffer in silence to avoid judgment.

She urged her fans, and the public, to show compassion instead of criticism.

“Let’s show some empathy,” she concluded.

“Regina, stay strong and don’t go back to a mess too messy.”

