Forget rumours from RUTO’s people, it is UHURU who personally secured the release of BOB NJAGI and NICHOLAS OYOO in Uganda - RUTO was unbothered







Saturday, November 8, 2025 - It has emerged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta personally intervened to secure the release of activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who had been held incommunicado in Uganda.

According to reports from Pauline Njoroge, while the Kenyan Government made several efforts, including sending a formal protest letter, initial attempts to secure their release hit a deadlock.

It was former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s direct call to Ugandan Military General and President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, that ultimately broke the impasse.

Following the call, Njagi and Oyoo were released and handed over to Kenyan authorities, ending their tense ordeal.

“Just as in several recent instances where the Kenyan government has faced difficulties in securing the release of citizens detained abroad, the situation was no different for Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi,” Pauline posted.

“While our government made some efforts to intervene, including writing a protest letter, they failed to get a breakthrough until former President Uhuru Kenyatta personally placed a call to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. It was this intervention that finally broke the deadlock, leading to the duo’s release and subsequent handover to Kenyan authorities,’’ Pauline revealed.





