Rapper OCTOPIZZO declares political seat he will vie for in 2027 elections as artists join elective politics







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - Kenyan hip-hop star Henry Ohanga, popularly known as Octopizzo, has declared his intention to run for the Kibra Parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Elections.

The announcement came via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, November 4th, in response to a fan urging him to carry forward the legacy of the late Raila Odinga.

“I have heard your request, and inshallah you will see my name on the ballot in Kibra,” Octopizzo wrote, adding that Raila’s passing had left a leadership vacuum in both Government and opposition ranks.

The Ivo Ivo hit-maker criticized the current political climate, saying many leaders had relied on Raila’s influence rather than their own convictions.

“Now the script is gone, politics feels like survival mode till 2027. No direction. No conviction. Just noise,” he stated.

Octopizzo called on young, fearless leaders to step up, insisting Kenya needs “integrity, courage and delivery, creative leadership - not recycled politics.”

He joins a growing list of entertainers entering politics.

Musician Stephen Karuga Kimani, aka KRG the Don, has hinted at running for Nairobi Senator, while Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o) has urged comedian Eric Omondi to vie for Embakasi East MP, suggesting that the current MP, Babu Owino, is eyeing the Nairobi Governorship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST