Small mistake that cost millions! See why this luxurious hotel has never opened 5 years after completion (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - A once-promising multi-million-shilling hotel project now stands like a haunted shell, gathering dust and cobwebs, over five years after completion.
According to reports, the building, which was expected to be
a major investment and job creator in the area, has never opened its doors to the public.
Insiders whisper that the owner allegedly encroached on a neighbour’s land by just
a few inches, sparking a bitter legal battle that has dragged
on for years.
The court case has since stalled any progress, leaving the
grand structure to rot.
The hotel has become a sad reminder of how greed and poor
planning can destroy dreams.
Until the court dispute is resolved, the luxurious hotel
remains a ghost project, locked,
empty, and forgotten.
