Small mistake that cost millions! See why this luxurious hotel has never opened 5 years after completion (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - A once-promising multi-million-shilling hotel project now stands like a haunted shell, gathering dust and cobwebs, over five years after completion.

According to reports, the building, which was expected to be a major investment and job creator in the area, has never opened its doors to the public.

Insiders whisper that the owner allegedly encroached on a neighbour’s land by just a few inches, sparking a bitter legal battle that has dragged on for years.

The court case has since stalled any progress, leaving the grand structure to rot.

The hotel has become a sad reminder of how greed and poor planning can destroy dreams.

Until the court dispute is resolved, the luxurious hotel remains a ghost project, locked, empty, and forgotten.

See photos.

