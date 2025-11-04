Media personality, KAMENE GORO, reveals how 2013 Westgate Mall terrorist attack changed her career path







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, Kamene Goro, has shared a deeply personal story about how the 2013 Westgate Mall terrorist attack became a defining moment in her life.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, Kamene recalled her early days working under the late Peter Simani, a respected lawyer known for his discipline and mentorship.

“I used to work for the late Peter Simani - amazing guy - passed away at Westgate, and I think that’s where my feelings for law changed,” she said.

She described Simani as a no-nonsense professional who demanded excellence.

“You’d report at 8 and clock out at 6. But it was an amazing learning experience,” she added.

Kamene revealed that the day of the attack, she was shopping with her mother when she heard reports of what was initially believed to be a robbery.

Confusion turned to horror as she followed updates online and on the radio.

The next day, she offered to donate blood - being O negative, she’s a universal donor.

Shortly after, her family received confirmation that Simani was among the victims.

“After his burial, I went back to the office, and that was my last time in a law firm,” Kamene said.

She returned to school and eventually transitioned into media, where she’s since built a successful career.

The Westgate attack claimed 67 lives and left hundreds injured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST