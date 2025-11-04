Media personality, KAMENE GORO, reveals how 2013 Westgate Mall terrorist attack changed her career path

Tuesday, November 04,
2025 - Kenyan media personality, Kamene Goro, has shared a deeply personal
story about how the 2013 Westgate Mall terrorist attack became a defining
moment in her life.
Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, Kamene recalled
her early days working under the late Peter Simani, a respected lawyer known
for his discipline and mentorship.
“I used to work for the late Peter Simani - amazing guy - passed
away at Westgate, and I think that’s where my feelings for law changed,” she
said.
She described Simani as a no-nonsense professional who
demanded excellence.
“You’d report at 8 and clock out at 6. But it was an amazing
learning experience,” she added.
Kamene revealed that the day of the attack, she was shopping
with her mother when she heard reports of what was initially believed to be a
robbery.
Confusion turned to horror as she followed updates online
and on the radio.
The next day, she offered to donate blood - being O
negative, she’s a universal donor.
Shortly after, her family received confirmation that Simani
was among the victims.
“After his burial, I went back to the office, and that was
my last time in a law firm,” Kamene said.
She returned to school and eventually transitioned into
media, where she’s since built a successful career.
The Westgate attack claimed 67 lives and left hundreds
injured.
