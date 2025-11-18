Rapper JULIANI’s wife, LILIAN NG’ANG’A, urges people to learn to ‘enjoy life alone” - “Being comfortable alone is a superpower”







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Former Machakos County First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a has sparked a conversation online after encouraging her followers to embrace solitude.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, the mother of one described being comfortable alone as a “superpower,”.

The message she posted read in part: “Being comfortable alone is a superpower.”

“Eating alone. Movies alone. Travel alone. Most people need constant company.”

“They’re afraid of their own thoughts. But solitude is where you meet yourself.”

“Where clarity lives. Where peace exists. If you can’t be alone, you’ll accept anyone.”

“Master solitude. Then choose company.”

She added her own caption: “As a master of this, I highly recommend! You are your own best company.”

According to Ng’ang’a, solitude allows people to meet themselves, gain clarity and choose relationships from a place of strength rather than fear of loneliness.

This comes amid rumours of strain in her marriage to rapper Juliani, with whom she shares a son.

While she has not directly addressed the speculation, her emphasis on self‑reliance and inner strength resonates with many navigating relationship challenges.





The Kenyan DAILY POST