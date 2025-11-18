Comedian OGA OBINNA opens up on how RUTO personally intervened and stopped a plot to arrest him over GACHAGUA interview







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Comedian Oga Obinna has claimed that President William Ruto personally intervened to avert an imminent threat against him following his high‑profile interview with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on May 16th.

Speaking on his YouTube show, Obinna said he received credible intelligence that a rogue unit was plotting to harm him, but the President ordered them to stand down.

He claimed multiple reliable sources - including a figure within the President’s inner circle - confirmed the intervention.

“After I interviewed Riggy G, there were some people who wanted to do me bad.”

“The person who stopped them was the President,” Obinna said.

Adding: "The person who told me was an external party who was in the same room.”

“These are the same words the President used: 'leave the young man alone. If we start beating young men, what exactly are we doing?”

“Leave him alone; he has done nothing wrong. Let him do his thing.”

“Nobody should touch him.' Exact words I was told by a very credible person."

Obinna revealed that even before receiving confirmation, a prominent journalist had warned him to remain vigilant, saying his movements were being tracked.

During the explosive interview, Gachagua spoke candidly about his fallout with Ruto, his impeachment, graft allegations, and violence surrounding the launch of his Democracy for Citizens Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST