PHOTOs! KERUBO MAYAKA wrecked former CS ABABU NAMWAMBA’s marriage to PRISCAH MWARO! Used to have ‘mechi’ with him in his matrimonial home

Monday, November 17,
2025 - Word on the street has it that Kerubo Mayaka, sister to Nominated ODM MP, Irene Mayaka, is among the women linked to the stormy breakup
between former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba
and his late ex-wife, Prisca Mwaro.
According
to well-placed sources,
Kerubo reportedly got a little too
close to Ababu during her days as his Personal Assistant.
Insiders
allege that their “friendship” quickly turned into something far more intimate.
Sources claim the two allegedly enjoyed
escapades inside Ababu’s matrimonial home, at times
when Prisca was around.
Prisca Mwaro and Ababu Namwamba officially parted ways
before her tragic passing, marking the end of a union that had long been the
subject of public interest.
See photos of Kerubo.
