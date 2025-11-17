PHOTOs! KERUBO MAYAKA wrecked former CS ABABU NAMWAMBA’s marriage to PRISCAH MWARO! Used to have ‘mechi’ with him in his matrimonial home







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Word on the street has it that Kerubo Mayaka, sister to Nominated ODM MP, Irene Mayaka, is among the women linked to the stormy breakup between former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and his late ex-wife, Prisca Mwaro.

According to well-placed sources, Kerubo reportedly got a little too close to Ababu during her days as his Personal Assistant.

Insiders allege that their “friendship” quickly turned into something far more intimate.

Sources claim the two allegedly enjoyed escapades inside Ababu’s matrimonial home, at times when Prisca was around.

Prisca Mwaro and Ababu Namwamba officially parted ways before her tragic passing, marking the end of a union that had long been the subject of public interest.

See photos of Kerubo.

