“Please Stay” - A German tycoon pleads with his young side chick after his KIKUYU wife stormed their matrimonial Diani villa and chased her away (VIDEO)

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A dramatic scene was captured on video at a Diani matrimonial villa when a German tycoon was seen pleading with his young side chick to stay, following a confrontation with his Kikuyu wife.
The enraged wife stormed the villa after discovering
the young woman at the property, leading to a tense standoff.
The video shows the tycoon begging the 22-year-old
lady to stay as she was being asked to leave by his wife.
Fearing escalation, the young woman eventually left and
boarded a tuk-tuk, avoiding further conflict with the tycoon’s wife.
@wa.wegner ♬ original sound - Beth_wegner
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments