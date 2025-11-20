“Please Stay” - A German tycoon pleads with his young side chick after his KIKUYU wife stormed their matrimonial Diani villa and chased her away (VIDEO)



Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A dramatic scene was captured on video at a Diani matrimonial villa when a German tycoon was seen pleading with his young side chick to stay, following a confrontation with his Kikuyu wife.

The enraged wife stormed the villa after discovering the young woman at the property, leading to a tense standoff.

The video shows the tycoon begging the 22-year-old lady to stay as she was being asked to leave by his wife.

Fearing escalation, the young woman eventually left and boarded a tuk-tuk, avoiding further conflict with the tycoon’s wife.

