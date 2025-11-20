A 22-year-old side chick who had eloped with a German tycoon at his Diani matrimonial villa thrown out and flees in a Tuktuk after his KIKUYU wife stormed in (VIDEO)



Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a Diani matrimonial villa when a 22-year-old lady, who had eloped with a German businessman, was forced to flee in a tuktuk following a confrontation with the tycoon’s wife.

The tycoon’s Kikuyu wife stormed the villa after discovering the young lady at the property, leading to a tense exchange that left the side chick scrambling for safety.

In a video footage circulating online, the woman is seen boarding a tuk-tuk carrying a handful of clothes after being chased away.

The tycoon’s wife had earlier shared clips of the confrontation on TikTok, alleging that her husband allowed the young woman to stay at their matrimonial home while she was away in Nairobi caring for her sick mother.

More videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments