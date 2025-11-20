A 22-year-old side chick who had eloped with a German tycoon at his Diani matrimonial villa thrown out and flees in a Tuktuk after his KIKUYU wife stormed in (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a Diani matrimonial villa when a 22-year-old lady, who had eloped with a German businessman, was forced to flee in a tuktuk following a confrontation with the tycoon’s wife.

The tycoon’s Kikuyu wife stormed the villa after discovering the young lady at the property, leading to a tense exchange that left the side chick scrambling for safety.

In a video footage circulating online, the woman is seen boarding a tuk-tuk carrying a handful of clothes after being chased away.

The tycoon’s wife had earlier shared clips of the confrontation on TikTok, alleging that her husband allowed the young woman to stay at their matrimonial home while she was away in Nairobi caring for her sick mother.

After the argument between Beth Warner and Mr. Warner, the 22-year-old girl was thrown out of the German man’s house and forced to jump into a tuk-tuk with her clothes and leave immediately. pic.twitter.com/GIGTvZ0Eh2 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 20, 2025

More videos.

Betty Warner says that the young woman, only 22 years old, destroyed her 11-year marriage with her German husband. Police were later called to calm the situation. pic.twitter.com/juuiuR180a — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 20, 2025

A Kenyan woman named Betty Warner confronted another woman who was living with her 11-year German husband! pic.twitter.com/yai9XjHnbR — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST