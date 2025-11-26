PHOTOs & VIDEOs!! A young Nairobi man who has been masquerading as a LADY during roadtrips unmasked after an arrest - Listen how it all happened







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - A young Nairobi man who disguised himself as a lady during road trips has been unmasked following an arrest that shocked many.

The man, who goes by the name “Cookie”, was part of a group recently arrested by police at Kencom in Nairobi’s Central Business District while preparing to go on a road trip.

The group was taken to Central Police Station, where they were separated in the holding bay for males and females.

During routine frisking, officers were stunned to discover that Cookie was in fact a man disguised as a lady.

Sources say he had been frequenting road trips while maintaining the elaborate ruse, with most people believing he was a lady.





See his photos and videos below.

































A man narrating how his cover was blown.

