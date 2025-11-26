A 26-year-old Kenyan LADY flaunts her 92-year-old mzungu LOVER, says true love exists (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - A 26-year-old Kenyan lady has sparked an online buzz after proudly flaunting her 92-year-old mzungu partner, a man old enough to be her grandfather.

Despite facing heavy criticism over the 66-year age gap, she insists their bond is genuine.

The couple, who have reportedly been together for five years, are seen enjoying luxurious travels around the world as the elderly man embraces his sunset years.

In one post celebrating their relationship, she wrote: “Five years together and somehow you are still my forever young man. No matter what anyone says, I will never stop loving you.”

Her confidence and unapologetic display of affection have drawn mixed reactions, with some praising her loyalty while others remain skeptical.

See photos of the couple.