A 26-year-old Kenyan LADY flaunts her 92-year-old mzungu LOVER, says true love exists (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - A 26-year-old Kenyan lady has sparked an online buzz after proudly flaunting her 92-year-old mzungu partner, a man old enough to be her grandfather.
Despite
facing heavy criticism over the 66-year
age gap, she insists their bond is genuine.
The
couple, who have reportedly been together for five years, are seen enjoying luxurious travels around the world
as the elderly man embraces his sunset years.
In
one post celebrating their relationship, she wrote: “Five years together and somehow you are
still my forever young man. No matter what anyone says, I will never stop
loving you.”
Her
confidence and unapologetic display of affection have drawn mixed reactions,
with some praising her loyalty while others remain skeptical.
See photos of the couple.
