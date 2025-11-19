PHOTOs of NJOKI, the LADY exposed by MP GIDEON MULYUNGI’s ex-wife DOREEN MAJALA for taking videos in their Karen matrimonial home and posting them on Tiktok during private escapades







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Media personality, Doreen Majala, exposed a young lady identified as Rahsyn Njoki for visiting her ex-husband, Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi, and recording TikTok videos inside their former matrimonial home in Karen.

Majala, who spoke publicly about the ordeal during an interview with blogger Edgar Obare, revealed that Njoki was among the young ladies the MP allegedly entertained at the Karen residence during the time they were still married.

Clips that surfaced online show Njoki confidently recording herself in what appears to be the MP’s residence.

In one of the videos, a framed portrait of MP Mulyungi is clearly visible in the background, an obvious giveaway of the location.

Another clip shows her standing in the parking lot, with the MP’s distinctive Range Rover partially visible behind her.





