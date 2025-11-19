Actress DOREA CHEGE laughs off rumours of beating up her husband, DJ DIBUL - “Kwani Amefungwa Mikono”







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Kenyan actress and content creator, Dorea Chege, has finally broken her silence on swirling online rumors claiming that she has been assaulting her partner, DJ Dibul.

True to her playful personality, Dorea chose humor over confrontation.

The mother of one took to Instagram with a cheeky post: “I’m looking for a taekwondo trainer? Any recommendations?”

The lighthearted jab was a clear dig at the gossip, instantly sparking reactions from fans.

One follower teased her about allegedly “beating up” Dibul, to which Dorea fired back, dismissing the claims as baseless.

“Anapigwa kwani amefungwa mikono?” She shot back.

In another post, Dorea doubled down with a glamorous photo captioned:

“Lies cannot blur my shine, I’m too bright.”

When another fan pressed her about allegedly assaulting Dibul, she firmly responded:

“Where did he say he was beaten up?”







DJ Dibul also weighed in via Instagram Stories, expressing disbelief at the trending chatter.

“Nowadays, you get on social media and find that you are the trending topic… Anyway, Padre is okay,” he wrote, making it clear the allegations were unfounded.

This isn’t the first time the couple has trended for the wrong reasons.

Earlier in the year, Dibul was accused of cheating on Dorea with slay queens during his night gigs but Dorea defended him, demanding proof that never surfaced.

The Kenyan DAILY POST