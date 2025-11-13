Man’s body found dismembered, a month after going missing - His girlfriend is the main suspect! Ogopa Wanawake (PHOTOs)







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - The body of 42-year-old Isaya Maphalle, who was reported missing at the end of October, has been found gruesomely dismembered and dumped in a ditch.

Authorities say Maphalle’s girlfriend, Priscila Mathebula, is the main suspect.

Reports indicate that she allegedly butchered him into pieces before disposing of his remains.

Mathebula is currently on the run, with police launching a manhunt to apprehend her.

The shocking case has left the local community devastated, with neighbors expressing disbelief and sorrow over the violent incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST