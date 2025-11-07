PHOTOs! Flashy Kasipul MP aspirant MONEY BIOR’s lover, RUTH, exposed as a ‘community girlfriend’ - She is too generous

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Flashy Kasipul MP aspirant and gold fraudster, Robert Riaga, better known as Money Bior, is reportedly dating a Member of County Assembly (MCA) from Kiambu identified as Ruth Waithira.
According to insiders from Kiambu’s political circles, Ruth
is no stranger to controversy.
Labelled a “community girlfriend”, she’s allegedly known for
being overly generous, using her stunning beauty to charm favors from powerful County
officials.
Rumours of their affair intensified after Money Bior shared
affectionate photos of Ruth on his Instagram months ago, though the posts later
disappeared.
The pair have since been spotted together at high-end
hang-outs, fuelling even more speculation.
On social media, Ruth is known for displaying a lavish
lifestyle.
In fact, one would mistake her for a high-end socialite.
See Ruth’s photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments