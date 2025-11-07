Life Is Truly Unpredictable! A LADY shares heartbreaking transformation after becoming disabled (PHOTOs)







Friday, November 7, 2025 - A young lady has moved thousands online after sharing a deeply emotional before-and-after photos showing her life before and after disability.

In the first photo, taken in 2021, she appears full of life-smiling, vibrant, and carefree.

The second photo, captured in 2024, tells a completely different story, one marked by pain, resilience and acceptance.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: “If someone told me 4 years ago while taking the first picture that I’d become a disabled person in 2024, I wouldn’t have believed it. Not in a million years. But who am I to question God’s will?”

Her powerful words have touched many hearts, serving as a sobering reminder of how fast life can change and how unpredictable fate can be.

Netizens flooded her comment section with messages of encouragement and admiration for her courage and faith despite her struggles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST