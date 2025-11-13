Pastor KANYARI breaks down over BETTY BAYO’s death, reveals he was kept in the dark over her battle with cancer!







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has shared his heartbreak over the death of his ex-wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo, revealing that he only learnt of her illness after she had passed away.

Speaking during an emotional press conference on November 12th, 2025, Kanyari expressed deep pain and frustration at being excluded from her final days.

“Tuache kucheza na legacy ya Betty Bayo. Mimi, hakuna mtu alinitafuta… nimeambiwa wakati amefariki.”

“Na ndo maana niko so emotional, ndo maana niko na uchungu,” he said, visibly shaken.

He lamented that had he known earlier, he would have done everything possible to help save her life.

“Kama ningeambiwa, ningepigana usiku na mchana… singekuwa na uchungu ambayo niko nayo,” he added, explaining that others had time to process her illness, while he was only shown her lifeless body.

Betty Bayo succumbed to blood cancer on November 10th at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kanyari and Betty shared two children during their marriage.

