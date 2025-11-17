This video of a petite slay queen wearing a daring outfit getting wild in a city club has sparked reactions (WATCH)







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Nairobi slay queens are known to go to great lengths to stand out and steal the limelight while partying in clubs.

A case in point is this video showing a bold slay queen wearing an outfit that left little for imagination vibing to music with carefree energy while puffing on shisha.

While some admired her confidence, others raised concerns about reputation and health.

Many questioned whether such public antics could have long-term consequences, especially when the footage spreads online.

Health-conscious viewers also pointed out the risks of excessive shisha smoking, citing its known side effects.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST