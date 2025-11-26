PASSARIS calls for the arrest of TikTokers harassing school girls in the name of content creation - Here is the viral video that has sparked outrage (WATCH)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has strongly condemned a viral video showing young men harassing girls under the pretense of “content creation.”

The clip, which has sparked outrage online, highlights a troubling trend where creators resort to abusive behavior simply to chase views and engagement.

In her statement on Wednesday, November 26th, Passaris expressed deep concern over the safety and dignity of girls caught in such situations.

“I have come across several videos of young men harassing girls in the name of content.”

“It is shocking that such acts are being viewed as entertainment,” she said.

Passaris urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to act swiftly, calling for the immediate arrest of those involved.

Watch the video below.

Look at this barbarism bro. Even harassing girls going to school. How is the future looking like if these are the people getting refugee status and free passports? https://t.co/tVLznXZZst pic.twitter.com/ckYl1lJRmd — Josh (@Josh001J) November 26, 2025