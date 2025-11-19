Nowhere to hide as close family members testify in court against VICTOR OUMA, key suspect in the murder of former Wells Fargo HR Manager, WILLIS AYIEKO







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - The prosecution this week intensified its case in the murder trial of former Wells Fargo Human Resources Manager, Willis Ayieko, by presenting the testimonies of ten witnesses before Siaya High Court Judge David Kemei.

The two-day proceedings marked a significant step in unraveling the complex circumstances surrounding Ayieko’s death, whose body was found in October 2024 in a stream along the Siaya–Kakamega border.

Among the first witnesses was the sister of Victor Ouma Okoth, the first accused, who offered a detailed account of her brother’s behavior shortly before the murder.

She told the court that although Okoth had been admitted to Egerton University to study Medicine, he began exhibiting worrying conduct, most notably when he asked her to register a mobile phone number using her identification documents.

Her father, who also took the stand, delivered testimony that further deepened concerns about the son's links to criminal activity.

He described the troubling behavior of his elder son, brother to the first accused, whom police say was fatally shot in Kisumu during a confrontation with officers pursuing suspects linked to Ayieko’s killing.

The father recounted a chilling incident in which the elder son returned home armed with an AK-47 rifle, claiming he intended to kill a neighbour he believed had tipped off police about his brother’s suspected involvement in crime.

He told the court he tried to intervene but was left fearful, confused, and increasingly worried about his son’s erratic actions.

A major portion of the day’s session focused on forensic evidence, with DCI forensic analyst, Chief Inspector Kieti, presenting a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene.

Through photographic exhibits, he walked the court step-by-step through the discovery of Ayieko’s body, the condition of the scene, and the procedures followed during the postmortem examination.

Kieti submitted a comprehensive forensic report referencing the scene of crime, alleged drinking joint where the accused assembled before committing the offence, drag marks, the body’s positioning, and other crucial leads connected with the murder of the deceased Wells Fargo manager.

His testimony provided a technical backbone to the prosecution’s case, grounding its allegations in scientific analysis.

The prosecution further sought to show a link between the accused and financial transactions conducted using Ayieko’s details.

An M-Pesa agent testified while presenting CCTV footage from his shop.

He told the court that one of the accused withdrew Ksh 145,000 using a mobile number registered under Willis Ayieko Onyango and presented an ID card bearing the deceased’s name.

The Kisa West Location Chief recounted how he first received a report of a missing person from a resident, only to be informed hours later that a body had been spotted in a stream in his locality.

Upon arrival, he found the police already securing the scene. The body, lying face-down and partially submerged, was later identified by the deceased’s brother, Aggrey Onyango, as that of Willis Ayieko.

In another critical testimony, Wagai Police Station OCS, Chief Inspector Kanano Elema, told the court that he acted on a tip-off about two individuals behaving suspiciously in a Toyota Axio.

Officers intercepted the vehicle and recovered a pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition. Forensic analysis later confirmed that the pistol belonged to Ayieko.

The prosecution team, led by Joyce Mumu, Soita China, and Mercy Mutheu, is expected to call additional witnesses as it seeks to establish a clear, uninterrupted chain of events linking the accused individuals to Ayieko’s killing.

Further hearing has been scheduled for the 23rd and 24th February 2026.

The Kenyan DAILY POST