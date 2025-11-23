A pretty LADY steals the show at Mr & Miss Machakos University as she steps on the runway in a daring outfit (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - The spotlight at Mr & Miss Machakos University was firmly on one contestant who turned heads with a runway walk that left the audience buzzing.

Dressed in a bold and daring outfit, the lady confidently strutted down the runway as spectators erupted in cheers.

Cameras captured her every move, and social media was immediately set ablaze with clips of her unforgettable moment.

Social media users praised her confidence, style, and poise, dubbing her the “star of the night”, while some joked that she could give professional models a run for their money.

Mr & Miss Machakos University beauty pageant pic.twitter.com/78jhifGOEL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 23, 2025

