Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA reshuffles Cabinet, moves MOSIRIA from Environment docket

Wednesday, November
19, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced new changes to his
County executive team, marking the third reshuffle since he assumed office in
August 2022.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 18th,
Sakaja reassigned Geoffrey Mosiria from the Environment docket to head Citizen
Engagement and Customer Service.
Hibrahim Otieno has now been appointed to replace Mosiria in
the Environment docket.
Other changes include the transfer of Godfrey Akumali from
the Business and Hustler Opportunities docket to Housing and Urban Renewal.
Lydia Mathia, who previously held the Housing portfolio,
will now lead Business and Hustler Opportunities.
Tony Michael Kimani has been moved from Social Services to
oversee Social Services and Estate Management.
In the health sector, Sande Oyolo has been appointed to head
Medical Facilities, having previously served in the Digital Economy and
Start-Ups docket.
Wilson Gakuya, formerly in charge of Smart Nairobi, will now
take over Digital Economy and Start-Ups.
Dr. Machel Wailenda has been reassigned from Mobility to
head Mobility and Acting ICT Infrastructure.
Clement Rapudo has been moved from City Culture, Arts and
Tourism to Smart Nairobi, while Zipporah Mwangi shifts from Citizen Engagement
and Customer Service to City Culture, Arts and Tourism.
His last reshuffle in August 2024 saw Mosiria moved from
Health Facilities to Environment where he has since established himself as the
face of Nairobi County.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
