Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA reshuffles Cabinet, moves MOSIRIA from Environment docket







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced new changes to his County executive team, marking the third reshuffle since he assumed office in August 2022.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 18th, Sakaja reassigned Geoffrey Mosiria from the Environment docket to head Citizen Engagement and Customer Service.

Hibrahim Otieno has now been appointed to replace Mosiria in the Environment docket.

Other changes include the transfer of Godfrey Akumali from the Business and Hustler Opportunities docket to Housing and Urban Renewal.

Lydia Mathia, who previously held the Housing portfolio, will now lead Business and Hustler Opportunities.

Tony Michael Kimani has been moved from Social Services to oversee Social Services and Estate Management.

In the health sector, Sande Oyolo has been appointed to head Medical Facilities, having previously served in the Digital Economy and Start-Ups docket.

Wilson Gakuya, formerly in charge of Smart Nairobi, will now take over Digital Economy and Start-Ups.

Dr. Machel Wailenda has been reassigned from Mobility to head Mobility and Acting ICT Infrastructure.

Clement Rapudo has been moved from City Culture, Arts and Tourism to Smart Nairobi, while Zipporah Mwangi shifts from Citizen Engagement and Customer Service to City Culture, Arts and Tourism.

His last reshuffle in August 2024 saw Mosiria moved from Health Facilities to Environment where he has since established himself as the face of Nairobi County.

