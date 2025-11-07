Must-Read: Smart tips to avoid being drugged and outsmart ‘Mchele Babes’ in Nightclubs!





The story about the guy who was allegedly drugged to death in a Ruaka pub is sad and tragic.

Most likely its a result of one bad decision gone terribly bad. Worse news is that it can happen to anyone.

The measures that someone else took to protect himself may not work for you.

Even the precautions you took yesterday may not work today.

But a few common sense steps may save you, or at least make it harder for mchele babes to pick on you.

1. Avoid standing out or being too conspicuous. Don’t be the first person anyone notices in the pub especially by what you are drinking or how you are dressed. If going to a new place, dress down. Look ordinary, postpone taking that expensive liquor. Balozi it is.

2. Don’t be too needy for company especially as a man. Don’t try your fishing skills in strange waters. You will sink. We all know you win them in their hundreds. But ensure today does not become the last day you will ever walk out of the lake alive.

3. Make friends with the female waiting staff. Those ones can save your life any day. Those ones have better intel than NIS. They will warn you of any danger. Buy her a beer. Let her drink from your table.

She will keep coming to sip it as she serves others. That alone keeps the mchele babes away. And when she becomes too close, buy a beer, make to sips and look like you are still around, then disappear. Never to be seen again.

4. Stop showing money and imagined wealth unnecessarily. People are hungry out here. Dont look like the food they have always wished to have.

Keep that Samsung Fold and Iphone stuck in the pocket. Keep the BMW car keys off the table. Thou shall not lead mchele babes into temptations.

5. If you can, always walk in company of a woman. It doesn’t have to be your woman. The few expensive glasses of wine she you buy her might be your key to being alive next week.

Don’t call her a gold digger. At that point you are the one digging golden company from her.

6. Lastly, don’t be an idiot. Whatever that means at that particular time and place. Any decision you make in that pub, always ask yourself, would an idiot do the same? If yes, stop. You are not one.

Now go out and practice the lessons.

By Mwangi Kibathi (Facebook)