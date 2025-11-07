CAROLINE MOKEIRA’s mysterious disappearance deepens as her husband is arrested alongside a woman - Did they secretly murder her? (LOOK)

Friday, November 7, 2025 - The family of Caroline Mokeira, who has been missing since October 17th, continues to live in agony as days turn into weeks with no sign of their beloved daughter.
Her mother, overwhelmed by pain and uncertainty, made an
emotional plea: “I just need to see my
daughter. Ata heri akae nyumbani bila kuenda kazini, nikue namuona (I’d rather
she stays home jobless, as long as I can see her).”
Caroline’s disappearance has taken a dark twist after her
husband, Tobis Keller, was arrested
on Monday, November 3rd, alongside a woman identified as Gloria,
who is now being treated as a possible suspect in the case.
Days Before The
Disappearance
On October 15th, just
two days before she went missing, Caroline and her husband were reportedly attacked
by thieves. Both were beaten and robbed, but witnesses say
Caroline bore the brunt of the assault.
Their phones and money were stolen, and later it was alleged
that Tobis managed to renew his SIM card and successfully initiate an M-Pesa
reversal, while Caroline’s attempt was unsuccessful.
The Night She
Vanished
On the evening of October 17th, Tobis allegedly told their house help that he was going out with his wife and that they would return late. He came back alone around 8:00 p.m., instructing the house help not to lock the door, saying they’d return “in the wee hours.”
The next morning, the house help saw Tobis leave early, but Caroline
was nowhere to be seen.
Later that night, Caroline’s family received strange
messages from her phone claiming she was at the Uganda border
with her husband. Her parents immediately grew suspicious, as her tone and
wording were unusual.
The Family’s Search
Caroline’s father, Joash Momanyi,
who had been planning to visit after hearing of the couple’s earlier attack,
tried calling her repeatedly, but her phone was off. Calls to her husband also
went unanswered. When they finally reached him on Saturday
morning, Tobis claimed he was “in church” - a claim that turned
out to be false after inquiries revealed he was not attending the church he
mentioned.
When the family arrived in Kitale on Tuesday
to question him, Tobis reportedly gave two conflicting accounts
of what happened:
1) To Caroline’s mother, he
said they had a misunderstanding, and she boarded a matatu to Nairobi.
2) To her father, he claimed she disappeared while he was receiving a call at the stage.
The family immediately filed a missing
person’s report with the police.
Disturbing Clues from
Her Phone
Even more troubling, Caroline’s phone appeared to be active
days after her disappearance.
A WhatsApp message sent on October 21st was marked
as delivered on October 25 at 8:21 p.m., raising chilling
questions about who was using her phone.
Now, as the investigation continues, Caroline’s loved ones
are pleading for her safe return.
