CAROLINE MOKEIRA’s mysterious disappearance deepens as her husband is arrested alongside a woman - Did they secretly murder her? (LOOK)







Friday, November 7, 2025 - The family of Caroline Mokeira, who has been missing since October 17th, continues to live in agony as days turn into weeks with no sign of their beloved daughter.

Her mother, overwhelmed by pain and uncertainty, made an emotional plea: “I just need to see my daughter. Ata heri akae nyumbani bila kuenda kazini, nikue namuona (I’d rather she stays home jobless, as long as I can see her).”

Caroline’s disappearance has taken a dark twist after her husband, Tobis Keller, was arrested on Monday, November 3rd, alongside a woman identified as Gloria, who is now being treated as a possible suspect in the case.

Days Before The Disappearance

On October 15th, just two days before she went missing, Caroline and her husband were reportedly attacked by thieves. Both were beaten and robbed, but witnesses say Caroline bore the brunt of the assault.

Their phones and money were stolen, and later it was alleged that Tobis managed to renew his SIM card and successfully initiate an M-Pesa reversal, while Caroline’s attempt was unsuccessful.

The Night She Vanished

On the evening of October 17th, Tobis allegedly told their house help that he was going out with his wife and that they would return late. He came back alone around 8:00 p.m., instructing the house help not to lock the door, saying they’d return “in the wee hours.”





The next morning, the house help saw Tobis leave early, but Caroline was nowhere to be seen.

Later that night, Caroline’s family received strange messages from her phone claiming she was at the Uganda border with her husband. Her parents immediately grew suspicious, as her tone and wording were unusual.

The Family’s Search

Caroline’s father, Joash Momanyi, who had been planning to visit after hearing of the couple’s earlier attack, tried calling her repeatedly, but her phone was off. Calls to her husband also went unanswered. When they finally reached him on Saturday morning, Tobis claimed he was “in church” - a claim that turned out to be false after inquiries revealed he was not attending the church he mentioned.

When the family arrived in Kitale on Tuesday to question him, Tobis reportedly gave two conflicting accounts of what happened:

1) To Caroline’s mother, he said they had a misunderstanding, and she boarded a matatu to Nairobi.

2) To her father, he claimed she disappeared while he was receiving a call at the stage.





The family immediately filed a missing person’s report with the police.

Disturbing Clues from Her Phone

Even more troubling, Caroline’s phone appeared to be active days after her disappearance.

A WhatsApp message sent on October 21st was marked as delivered on October 25 at 8:21 p.m., raising chilling questions about who was using her phone.

Now, as the investigation continues, Caroline’s loved ones are pleading for her safe return.

The Kenyan DAILY POST