MTRH Lab Technologist, who was shot in the face by estranged DCI lover, cries for justice and protection (PHOTOs)





Sunday, November 9, 2025 - A lab technologist at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), Eldoret, is crying out for justice and protection after surviving a brutal shooting allegedly carried out by her estranged lover, a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer based in Sotik.





Grace Nduku Mwangagi says the officer, identified as Japin Nyachae, shot her in the face on October 13 th , 2025 , after years of domestic abuse and threats.





The bullet tore through her cheek and ear, narrowly missing vital organs, a near-fatal attack that has left her permanently scarred and living in constant fear.



Despite the shocking incident, Nduku claims that the officer is still on duty, even as the matter is under active investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), under reference number IPOA/CMU/3638/2025.



“I am scared for my life and my child. He is still free and armed. No woman should have to live in fear in her own home,” she said, fighting back tears.





As Grace continues to recover from her injuries, her plea is simple, protection and accountability for a system that has so far failed to shield her from a man who once vowed to love her.







