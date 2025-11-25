MIKE SONKO responds to Pastor NG’ANG’A’s criticism over the manner he handled his son in law for assaulting his daughter, SALMA

Tuesday, November
25, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor
Mike Sonko has hit back at Pastor James Ng’ang’a after the preacher criticized
his decision to publicly confront and expose his daughter, Salma’s husband, who
allegedly assaulted her.
In a video shared on Sonko’s social media platforms, the
former County boss, visibly agitated, said he released the footage to raise
awareness about gender‑based violence.
He argued that silence only emboldens abusers and insisted that
his actions were meant to encourage victims to speak out.
Pastor Ng’ang’a had addressed the matter during a televised
church service on November 23rd, warning that the public exposure
could harm the children involved.
He urged Sonko to resolve the issue privately, cautioning
that such confrontations risk destabilizing marriages.
“When your daughter marries a poor man, even if you are
schooling her kids, you cannot put those things in public.”
“You can’t beat the man in front of your daughter,” Ng’ang’a
said.
The controversial preacher further claimed the incident was
“destroying the marriage system,” arguing that it instilled fear that could
affect the couple’s relationship.
He advised the husband’s parents to intervene and settle the
matter discreetly.
Sonko, however, dismissed the criticism, saying he had
previously remained silent when his daughters faced abuse but could no longer
ignore the issue.
“Gender‑based violence cases are not things to be silent
about,” he stated, urging Kenyans to speak up against such incidents.
