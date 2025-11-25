Media Personality, CIRU MURIUKI, reveals the trick her parents used to protect her from online trolls after the death of her fiancé, CHARLES OUDA







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has opened up about the darkest period of her life, recounting how her parents shielded her from online vitriol that followed the death of her fiancé, actor Charles Ouda, in February 2024.

Speaking during an interview on @sautisessions, the former BBC correspondent revealed that her family took away her phone in the immediate aftermath of Ouda’s passing, a move she described as lifesaving.

“Around that time in the days after Charlie’s death, I have to say I am grateful to my family because the one thing they did is hide my phone,” she said.

When she eventually regained access, she was shocked by the hatred from strangers who knew nothing about her.

One widely circulated post falsely claimed that she had ties to a past tragedy involving a student at USIU.

“I never studied at USIU, nor dated an Indian man,” she clarified, dismissing the claims as baseless.

She described the attacks as a breach of moral codes.

“Don’t make fun of the disabled, don’t make fun of the bereaved,” she said, questioning why people chose to “kick her while she was down.”

The sustained harassment, compounded by personal loss, led to a diagnosis of complex PTSD.

“It made me even fearful of going outside,” she admitted, highlighting how grief was worsened by public intrusion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST