EXPOSED!! RUTO’s spannerboy, DENNIS ITUMBI, spotted with millions in cash to be used to buy voters in Mbeere North during Election Day (PHOTO)







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A photo circulating online shows Dennis Itumbi, closely associated with President William Ruto, in possession of large sums of cash ahead of the Mbeere North by-election.

Speculation on social media suggests that the money could be used for voter bribery on Election Day.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has already raised an alarm over the Government’s plan to bribe voters on Election Day.

The State is backing UDA candidate, Leo Wamuthende, while Gachagua is supporting his close competitor, Newton Karish.

The Kenyan DAILY POST