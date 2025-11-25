MARAGA hints at possibility of working with KALONZO ahead of the 2027 elections but under one condition







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Former Chief Justice and 2027 presidential hopeful, David Maraga, is open to a political partnership with Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, ahead of the next General Elections.

Speaking during an interview on Obinna TV Extra on Monday, November 24th, Maraga said their long‑standing friendship and shared history as law classmates at the University of Nairobi could pave way for collaboration, but only if Kalonzo embraces his vision for the country.

“Mr Kalonzo is a good man. We attended the same university, so there is mutual respect.”

“I am open to working with him, but only if he embraces my vision for the country,” Maraga stated.

He emphasized that any coalition must be anchored on his core values, including upholding the rule of law, fighting corruption, and empowering the youth.

“If he comes and embraces my vision, we will work together.”

“As the presidential flag bearer, others must rally behind me,” he added, making clear that he will not cede ground.

On the possibility of working with former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, Maraga said Matiang’i will first need to meet his “irreducible minimums,” particularly a commitment to integrity and anti‑graft measures.

However, Maraga categorically ruled out any alliance with President William Ruto, saying their values are incompatible and their paths “will never align.”

The former Chief Justice revealed that his entry into politics was inspired by the 2024 Gen Z‑led protests against the Finance Bill, which he described as a wake‑up call for leaders to address youth grievances.

“The youth cried out for justice and opportunity.”

“As an elder, I cannot sit idle while they suffer,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST