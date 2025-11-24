CCTV footage captures brave Ruiru man fighting off motorbike-riding thugs at night (VIDEO)







Monday, November 24, 2025 - A CCTV camera has captured the dramatic moment a middle-aged man bravely confronted motorbike-riding thugs who ambushed him as he walked home at night in Ruiru.

In the footage, the thugs pull up on a motorbike and attempt to corner the unsuspecting man, clearly assuming he would panic and surrender.

But little did they know they were about to meet their match.

Just as the criminals lunged, the man swiftly bent down, grabbed a handful of stones from the roadside, and launched them with surprising accuracy.

Startled, the thugs abandoned their mission and sped off in a panic, scampering for safety as the man continued to defend himself.

The incident comes at a time when cases of insecurity have been on the rise in Ruiru, with several residents reporting attacks by motorbike-riding criminals.

Ruiru Man Activates Stone Age Mode — Sends Thugs Running for Their Lives!



CCTV footage from Ruiru has left Kenyans in stitches after a middle-aged man resisted a mugging attempt by unleashing a full archaeological arsenal.

Instead of surrendering, the gent picked stones like… pic.twitter.com/rRQDpKmYMS — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) November 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST