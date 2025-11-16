Forgiving a cheating husband! Pastor DISHON MIRUGI reunites with his tycoon wife, WANGARI MUTHUMA, months after she left him over infidelity (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Controversial city pastor, Dishon Mirugi, has officially reunited with his estranged wife, Wangari Muthuma, a well-known Nairobi business tycoon and the founder of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospital.

The couple, whose marriage crumbled earlier this year, shocked many after appearing back together in new photos shared by the pastor.

Mirugi took to Facebook to celebrate the reunion, writing: “I am so excited to have you back honey. Forever together. It’s me and my babe.”

Wangari reportedly walked out of the marriage in April, accusing the pastor of infidelity and citing marital frustrations.

At the time, rumours linked Mirugi to an extra-marital affair with a woman identified as Monica, who is said to have held a leadership role within his ministry.

Wangari even reported Monica to the police after receiving what she described as threatening messages.

Despite the messy fallout, the couple appears to have reconciled, sparking mixed reactions online.





