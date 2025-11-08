MAMA IDA urges Nairobi MCAs ‘not to protect evil’ amid Governor SAKAJA’s impeachment speculation (VIDEO)

Saturday, November
08, 2025 - Mama Ida Odinga has called on Nairobi Members of the County
Assembly (MCAs) to uphold integrity and avoid shielding wrongdoing.
Addressing the MCAs who visited her home to pay their last
respect to late former ODM leader, Raila Odinga, Mama Ida stated that Nairobi
must be clean.
“Let us not protect evil amongst us,” she stated prompting
cheers.
Her remarks come amid renewed speculation over the possible
revival of an impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.
The motion was previously dropped following separate
meetings held by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President
William Ruto with ODM and UDA-aligned MCAs.
Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga criticized the
decision to halt the process, saying MCAs should have been allowed to pursue it
to its conclusion.
“Stopping the process midway, despite existing grievances,
is disappointing,” she said.
On September 2nd, Raila met ODM MCAs at the
Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, while Ruto hosted UDA MCAs at State House.
Sakaja, present at both meetings, reportedly pledged to
improve transparency and cooperation with the Assembly.
ODM Nairobi Chair, George Aladwa, confirmed that MCAs gave
Sakaja a one-month window to address concerns.
With Raila’s passing, Mama Ida’s comments have reignited a debate
over whether the impeachment motion will resurface.
