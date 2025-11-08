MAMA IDA urges Nairobi MCAs ‘not to protect evil’ amid Governor SAKAJA’s impeachment speculation (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - Mama Ida Odinga has called on Nairobi Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to uphold integrity and avoid shielding wrongdoing.

Addressing the MCAs who visited her home to pay their last respect to late former ODM leader, Raila Odinga, Mama Ida stated that Nairobi must be clean.

“Let us not protect evil amongst us,” she stated prompting cheers.

Her remarks come amid renewed speculation over the possible revival of an impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The motion was previously dropped following separate meetings held by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President William Ruto with ODM and UDA-aligned MCAs.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga criticized the decision to halt the process, saying MCAs should have been allowed to pursue it to its conclusion.

“Stopping the process midway, despite existing grievances, is disappointing,” she said.

On September 2nd, Raila met ODM MCAs at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, while Ruto hosted UDA MCAs at State House.

Sakaja, present at both meetings, reportedly pledged to improve transparency and cooperation with the Assembly.

ODM Nairobi Chair, George Aladwa, confirmed that MCAs gave Sakaja a one-month window to address concerns.

With Raila’s passing, Mama Ida’s comments have reignited a debate over whether the impeachment motion will resurface.

Mama Ida would never tolerate mediocrity. It’s sad that she spoke after the majority leader of the assembly heaped praise on Sakaja. pic.twitter.com/wx6YnFIS4N — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) November 8, 2025