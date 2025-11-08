How UHURU’s call to MUSEVENI’s son, General MUHOOZI, secured the release of two Kenyan activists detained in Uganda

Saturday, November
08, 2025 - Communication strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has revealed
that former President Uhuru Kenyatta personally intervened to secure the
release of two Kenyan activists who had been detained in Uganda for over a
month, after official efforts by President William Ruto’s Government
failed to yield results.
According to Pauline, the activists, Nicholas
Oyoo and Bob Mjagi, had been held incommunicado
for 39 days, with limited information about their whereabouts.
Despite Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs writing protest
letters to Kampala, Ugandan authorities remained unmoved, until
Uhuru stepped in.
“While our Government made efforts to intervene, including
writing a protest letter, they failed to get a breakthrough until former
President Uhuru Kenyatta personally placed a call to General Muhoozi
Kainerugaba,” Pauline wrote on social media.
“It was this intervention that finally broke the deadlock,
leading to the duo’s release and handover to Kenyan authorities.”
The two activists were freed on Friday night, ending weeks
of anxiety for their families and human rights defenders.
Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, confirmed their
release, alleging that Oyoo and Mjagi had been detained at Kasenyi
Military Barracks under the direct supervision of General
Muhoozi, the son of President Yoweri Museveni.
He claimed that the pair were interrogated about their visit
to Uganda and their presence at his manifesto launch in Jinja.
“After 39 days of torture and illegal detention, our Kenyan
brothers have been dumped at the Busia border,” Bobi Wine stated, adding that
he had spoken to them after their release.
Notably, Uhuru and General Muhoozi are close friends and
were often seen together enjoying ‘uji’ during Uhuru’s presidency.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
