How UHURU’s call to MUSEVENI’s son, General MUHOOZI, secured the release of two Kenyan activists detained in Uganda







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - Communication strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta personally intervened to secure the release of two Kenyan activists who had been detained in Uganda for over a month, after official efforts by President William Ruto’s Government failed to yield results.

According to Pauline, the activists, Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Mjagi, had been held incommunicado for 39 days, with limited information about their whereabouts.

Despite Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs writing protest letters to Kampala, Ugandan authorities remained unmoved, until Uhuru stepped in.

“While our Government made efforts to intervene, including writing a protest letter, they failed to get a breakthrough until former President Uhuru Kenyatta personally placed a call to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba,” Pauline wrote on social media.

“It was this intervention that finally broke the deadlock, leading to the duo’s release and handover to Kenyan authorities.”

The two activists were freed on Friday night, ending weeks of anxiety for their families and human rights defenders.

Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, confirmed their release, alleging that Oyoo and Mjagi had been detained at Kasenyi Military Barracks under the direct supervision of General Muhoozi, the son of President Yoweri Museveni.

He claimed that the pair were interrogated about their visit to Uganda and their presence at his manifesto launch in Jinja.

“After 39 days of torture and illegal detention, our Kenyan brothers have been dumped at the Busia border,” Bobi Wine stated, adding that he had spoken to them after their release.

Notably, Uhuru and General Muhoozi are close friends and were often seen together enjoying ‘uji’ during Uhuru’s presidency.

