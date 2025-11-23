BETTY KYALLO gushes over her Gen Z boyfriend, CHARLIE, as they celebrate two years of love - “My Sugar Plum Plum”







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, and her Gen Z boyfriend, Charlie, have marked a special milestone, two years together.

The couple, whose relationship has often been in the public eye, shared heartfelt messages on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, expressing joy and gratitude for their journey.

Betty posted, “Look at us, baby, two years later, still looking like we know what we’re doing.”

“Happy 2nd Anniversary, My Sugar Plum Plum. I do love you. WE MADE IT!!!!!!!! 23/11.”

Their romance first went viral after going public, sparking conversations about their age difference.

Charlie is significantly younger than Betty, a detail that drew attention since traditional norms often expect men to be older.

Yet, the pair have consistently shown resilience, choosing to focus on their bond rather than outside opinions.

Over the past two years, Betty and Charlie have shared countless moments online, from affectionate posts to fun videos, offering fans a glimpse into their vibrant relationship, making them one of Kenya’s most talked‑about couples.

The Kenyan DAILY POST