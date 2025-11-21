Lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI’s ex-wife, WANJA NYARARI, causes drama at BETTY BAYO’s burial - Huyu Mwanamke Ni Kisirani (WATCH)







Friday, November 21, 2025 - Renowned social media personality, Wanja Nyarari, the ex-wife to prominent lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, is once again trending after a video emerged showing her in a tense exchange with mourners during the burial of the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo.

The clip, which has been widely shared online, shows Nyarari assertively directing mourners on seating arrangements, despite reportedly not being part of the official organising team.

At one point, she appears to engage in a heated confrontation with a lady, prompting murmurs within the crowd.

A popular content creator who attended the funeral also claimed on social media that Nyarari attempted to confront her physically.

The incident occurred at Ndumberi Stadium, where hundreds had gathered to bid farewell to the beloved gospel artist.

Here is the video circulating online:

Karibu anitandike! Popular KIKUYU content creator accuses lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI’s ex-wife, WANJA NYARARI pic.twitter.com/UK6JoQUkWm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST