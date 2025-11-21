A family in Karen wakes up to find witchcraft paraphernalia, including a coffin, outside their palatial residence (VIDEO)







Friday, November 21, 2025 - A family in the leafy Karen suburb was left in disbelief after witchcraft paraphernalia, including a small coffin, was dumped at the entrance of their luxurious residence.

A video circulating online shows the bizarre items, believed by some to be tools of dark rituals, neatly arranged outside the home.

The tiny white coffin, containing unknown substances, became the centre of attention as speculation ran wild.

According to witnesses, the family discovered the items at dawn and immediately alerted police and their private security team.

Officers are said to be reviewing CCTV footage to establish who might have accessed the property overnight.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST