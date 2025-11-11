KIKUYU LADY lures British man to her Nyali Apartment for a ‘date’ - Man storms in disguised as her ‘husband’, forces him to surrender KSh 800,000 (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - Detectives in Nyali, Mombasa, have arrested a woman accused of staging a daring robbery against her British lover after luring him to her apartment under the guise of a romantic date.

The suspect, identified as Samira Mumbi Kiarie, popularly known as Samira, is said to have wooed the unsuspecting Briton for months through online chats, convincing him she was deeply in love and eager to meet him in person.

According to investigators, the man flew to Mombasa and proceeded to Samira’s upscale Nyali apartment, unaware that he was walking into a carefully scripted trap.

Moments into their “dream date,” chaos erupted when two men suddenly burst into the room, one claiming to be Samira’s enraged husband, the other brandishing a fake police ID.

The alleged husband accused the Briton of destroying his marriage, while the “officer” threatened to arrest him.

Terrified and confused, the foreigner was forced to transfer KSh 800,000 to mobile phone numbers provided by the gang.

Once the money was sent, the trio escorted their shaken victim out of the building before disappearing into the night.

However, their freedom was short-lived.

Acting on forensic intelligence, detectives tracked and arrested Samira alongside one of her accomplices, Paul Webster Mangeni, alias Paulo.

Investigations have revealed that the pair belong to a notorious syndicate that targets foreigners on dating sites, lures them to Airbnbs or apartments, and robs them using similar staged confrontations.

Both suspects are currently in police custody, awaiting arraignment, as the search continues for their third accomplice who remains at large.

The Kenyan DAILY POST