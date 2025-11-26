Kenyan TikToker advises single women to 'scout' for newly divorced men at Milimani Law Courts - "Matajiri Ndo Wanadivorce" (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - A Kenyan tiktoker has sparked a lively debate online after advising women to seek potential partners at Milimani Law Courts and other high‑end courts where divorce cases are handled.





In a TikTok video, Josh Mtetezi encouraged women to take advantage of the daily divorce proceedings, claiming that many of the men involved are financially stable and open to new relationships.





“Ladies, if time utakuwa free, Watu wanadivorce daily uko Milimani Law Courts, enda make connections. Kuna wanaume wazuri uko.”





“Na matajiri ndo wanadivorce. Maskini hawadivorce, ata hawana papers. Hawa matajiri wanadivorce na wanatafuta bibi apo,” he said.





Loosely translated: “Ladies, if you ever have free time, people are divorcing daily at Milimani Law Courts. Go and make connections.”





“There are good men there. And it’s the wealthy who divorce. Poor men don’t divorce; they don’t even have the paperwork.”





“These rich men are divorcing and looking for wives right there.”





Mtetezi urged women to show confidence and carry themselves professionally, stressing that appearance and presentation matter.





He advised creating simple business cards to hand out while at the courts.





“Tengeneza business cards, ingia court kama witness, peana cards, usirudi home na business cards, peana. Andika kwa business card wewe ni CEO wa cosmetic, market yourself well.”





“Vaa vizuri, ni kama wewe ndo lawyer,” he added.





He argued that presenting oneself as business‑minded creates an image of success and independence, qualities he believes attract serious partners.





“Mwezi ukiisha utapata Wanjigi wako na maisha iendelee. Anza kutembea.”





The video has since gone viral, igniting conversations about love, money and unconventional matchmaking strategies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST