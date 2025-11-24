Kenyan Socialite HUDDUH MONROE and American Rapper RICK ROSS spark buzz online after sharing flirty DMs - “You Are Mine”







Monday, November 24, 2025 - Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has set social media buzzing after revealing a playful direct message exchange with American rapper, Rick Ross.

Huddah shared screenshots on her Instagram account showing Ross initiating the flirty conversation with a bold declaration: “You are mine.”

Not one to hold back, Huddah quickly matched his energy, replying, “You are mine too.”

She went further to express her admiration, adding, “I’ll do anything you say coz YOU THE BOSS.”

The exchange immediately caught the attention of fans, sparking speculation over a blossoming romance.

This comes shortly after Huddah publicly expressed her desire to settle down, saying marriage will help her avoid unnecessary interactions with other men.

“I can’t wait to be married so I never have to talk to another man ever again,” she wrote in a recent post.

Her candidness and bold personality continue to keep her followers entertained, making her one of Kenya’s most talked‑about celebrities.





The Kenyan DAILY POST