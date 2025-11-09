Smitten comedian EDDIE BUTITA shares cozy PHOTOs wearing matching outfits with his girlfriend despite vowing he would never!







Sunday, November, 09, 2025 - Comedian Eddie Butita has surprised fans by posting festive photos of himself in matching Christmas pyjamas with his girlfriend, Celest Terer, despite previously mocking the idea.

On Saturday, November 8th, 2025, Butita shared the cozy snaps on social media with the caption, “Merry Christmas from ME and MINE,” showing a softer, more affectionate side that caught many off guard.

In a past video that has since gone viral, Butita revealed his dislike for the idea of couples wearing matching outfits.

“Mimi nikae tu mahali niseme Merry Christmas from me and mine, na tumevaa pyjama inafanana? Ehhh… hii comedy haiwezi isha,” dismissing the trend with signature humor.

But love, it seems, has rewritten the script.

The post quickly went viral, with fans teasing that Butita is clearly smitten.

One cheeky comment summed it up: “Hakuna mkate ngumu mbele ya chai”, a playful nod to how love softens even the toughest hearts.

